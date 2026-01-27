Rosatom suggests creating nuclear cluster in Uzbekistan — CEO

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Rosatom offered creating a "nuclear cluster" on the site of the future nuclear power plant to Uzbekistan, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"To create not simply a nuclear city near the plant, but the nuclear cluster, where not only nuclear power sector will be present but also nuclear medicine and radiological competencies in interests of agriculture, healthcare and material studies. Certainly, the Kurchatov Institute, our main scientific institution, will also be engaged," Likhachev said.

It means creation of not merely a community for the operating organization but the entire innovative nuclear cluster, the chief executive added.