Hundreds more ISIS fighters from Syria moved to Iraqi prisons — portal

CAIRO, January 27. /TASS/. About 300 more militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have been transferred to Iraqi prisons from Syria, Shafaq News information portal reported.

It quoted a high-ranking source as saying that the terrorist prisoners, foreigners among them, were taken to places of detention in Iraq "a few days ago." All of them will be tried under Iraqi law, while foreign militants will be extradited to their governments with a request to execute their sentences in their homeland. The portal did not mention the nationality of the foreign terrorists.

On January 25, Syria TV said the US-led international coalition had sent over 300 ISIS prisoners from a prison in the city of Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria to a military base in Qamishli within two days for their subsequent transfer to Iraq.

Earlier, it was reported that US forces had already transported 150 ISIS fighters from the Syrian province of Hasakeh "to a safe place in Iraq." The first group of former ISIS fighters displaced from Syria, according to Al Hadath TV channel, included 85 Iraqis and 65 foreigners, including the EU, Somalia and Sudan. Most of them are the so-called emirs of the Islamic state, who occupied a high position in the hierarchy of the terrorist group. According to the Central Command of the US army, the number of militants who will be transported along this route may reach 7,000.