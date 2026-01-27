IOC extends 2026 Winter Olympics invitations to Russian lugers Olesik, Repilov

GENEVA, January 27. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee has extended invitations to two more Russian athletes to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, the IOC press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two Russian athletes are lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov. President of the Russian Luge Federation (RLF) Natalia Gart told TASS earlier that both athletes won won the right to travel to Italy after acing Olympic qualifiers.

The IOC earlier extended invitations to Russian figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik, ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov, short track speed skaters Ivan Posashkov and Alyona Krylova. They have all accepted invitations and agreed to participate in the Olympics.

Still earlier, the governing Olympic body also extended invitations to Russian speed skaters Ksenia Korzhova and Anastasia Semyonova as well as skiers Savely Korostelyov and Daria Nepryayeva.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status and only in individual competitions.