LUGANSK, January 27. /TASS/. Over 70 Russian civilians, including three minors, have died as a result of Ukrainian attacks since the beginning of the year, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Since the beginning of the year, as of January 26, 2026, at least 328 civilians have been affected by Ukrainian attacks, including 71 fatalities. Over the first three weeks, we received a terrible statistic on affected minors: 18 children were injured, and three of them died," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik specified that this statistic is the result of the Kiev regime’s premeditated attacks on places where people gather, civilian transportation, civilian residences, and medical and social facilities. "Through the assassination of children, women, and the elderly, Kiev seeks to demonstrate its Nazi worth, which consists of absolute disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law," the diplomat emphasized.