Top Hungarian diplomat confirms that Budapest will not let Ukraine join EU

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. In a rare case of agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed his words that Hungary will not allow Ukraine to become a member of the European Union.

Commenting on Sibiga’s interview to an unnamed Ukrainian news portal, Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist): "There is nothing new to us about the fact that Andrey Sibiga is not our friend, he hates us and he attacks us." "However, there was one phrase in the minister’s interview with which we totally agree: ‘Hungary is the only obstacle to Ukraine’s EU membership.’ This is so very true," the top Hungarian diplomat wrote.

He confirmed that as long as the current Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orban, remains in power, "Ukraine will not be a member of the European Union, because the Ukrainians will bring war to the EU."

Szijjarto went on to say that a hasty admission of Ukraine would mean that this country will be financed by European taxpayers, and the European economy will suffer. "Our farmers would go bankrupt because of their low-quality grain, and our country will become a transit hub for Ukrainian mafia. But as long as we are in power, this will not happen," the minister added.

In his words, Ukraine is currently trying to interfere into the upcoming parliamentary election in Hungary because of that, supporting the opposition Tisza party. That is why, Szijjarto continued, the April 12 election would, in fact, mean a choice between peace and war, between the interests of Hungary or Ukraine.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Budapest to express its protest over Ukraine’s meddling into the electoral process in Hungary.