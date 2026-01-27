Energy agencies of Russia, China agree to increase supplies — embassy

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and head of China’s National Energy Administration Wang Hongzhi have agreed to increase Russian energy supplies to the Chinese market, the Russian Embassy in China reported.

The meeting was held during Tsivilyov’s working visit to Beijing that took place on January 26-27, according to information on the Russian diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel.

"Relevant issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed and plans for further cooperation development were outlined. Both sides confirmed their interest in boosting supplies of Russian energy resources to China, implementing joint projects in the oil and gas, coal, power and other sectors, and expanding cooperation on promotion of the principles of energy justice," the report said.

Russian Energy Minister also held meetings with representatives of the Chinese business and expert community, according to the report. Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov participated in the events.

According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, Beijing slashed its purchases of Russian oil by 7.1% in 2025 to 100.72 mln tons, while its imports of liquefied natural gas gained 18.2% to 9.79 mln tons. The value of pipeline gas supplies from Russia grew by 17.1% in the reporting period to $9.41 bln.