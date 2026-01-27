Some 710,000 users remain without electricity in Kiev — minister

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Some 710,000 users in Kiev remain without electricity, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"As many as 710,000 users are now without electricity supplies," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

So far, Kiev is failing to bring power outages in line with the schedule. However, Shmygal warned that "the power system has been damaged unevenly," so after it is restored, the schedule may vary significantly in different power nodes.

Power outages have been reported in Kiev and the Kiev Region since the end of 2025 due to severe damage to electricity facilities in and outside the capital city. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on residents to leave the city, if possible, amid problems with heating and electricity supply, noting that half of all residential buildings were left without heating. On January 13, Klitschko reported an even more severe situation with electricity in the city, with power being insufficient even for critical infrastructure. Another series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital city on January 20, causing more problems with electricity, heating, and water supplies.