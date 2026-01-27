Bion satellite prevents error in ROS orbital inclination — Roscosmos head

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The launch of the Bion-M No. 2 satellite prevented an error in the selection of the orbital inclination for the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), CEO of the Roscosmos State Corporation Dmitry Bakanov said at the AMTEXPO 2026 exhibition.

He recalled that the Bion-M No. 2 satellite was launched into polar orbit from the Baikonur Spaceport on August 20, landing in the steppes of the Orenburg Region on September 19. This was done to determine whether the Russian Orbital Station could be launched into polar orbit.

"It turned out that the radiation load in polar orbit is higher than on the orbit currently occupied by the International Space Station. Thanks to this experiment, we were able to draw conclusions and avoid making a mistake in the orbital inclination we are choosing," the head of Roscosmos emphasized.