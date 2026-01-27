Kurds agree to deployment of Syrian security forces in Hasakah, Qamishli — TV

BEIRUT, January 27. /TASS/. Syrian internal security forces will be deployed in Hasakah and Qamishli, the largest Kurdish-inhabited cities in the country’s northeast, Al-Ikhbariya reported.

The announcement followed talks in Damascus between Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and the commander of the Kurdish coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi.

According to the channel, the parties agreed to a ceasefire on all fronts and the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from cities in northeastern Syria. In the future, Kurdish soldiers will be integrated into government forces and security structures, following a plan designed to account for the interests of both sides.