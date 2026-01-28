Russian military receive first Zubr anti-drone systems — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered state-of-the-art Zubr anti-drone systems to the Russian Armed Forces for the first time for the protection of infrastructure, Rostec reported.

"Rostec’s High-Precision Systems Holding Company has delivered the latest Zubr systems to the Russian Defense Ministry for the first time. These systems are designed to protect infrastructure from drones. Their radars detect both large and small aerial targets," the holding company said.

The Zubr airspace monitoring and control system is designed to provide close-in coverage for critical infrastructure. It detects airborne targets, including small unmanned aerial vehicles and loitering munitions, at any time of day or night.