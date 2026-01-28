Action legend Seagal lists mansion outside Moscow for sale

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. American actor Steven Seagal has put his mansion in a luxury residential area outside Moscow up for sale, the NF Group real estate consultant said in a statement.

"The property on sale is a country estate with a total area of 500 square meters, located in the gated club settlement Konus, which follows a unified architectural concept and consists of 22 houses," the statement reads.

According to the company, the residence includes a two-story mansion, a two-car garage, a guest house, a bathhouse, and a barbeque gazebo, all situated on a forested plot of 1,500 square meters. The company did not disclose the asking price. Media reports earlier said Seagal purchased the mansion in 2018.

"Steven Seagal’s residence is a rare case where elite suburban property has a global profile. Such houses rarely come on the market," the statement quoted Tatyana Alexeyeva, director of the NF Group’s Country Real Estate Department, as saying.

Seagal starred in Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, The Patriot, Contract to Kill, Exit Wounds, and other films. In 2016, he was granted Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Seagal the Order of Friendship "for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".