International volunteer cooperation helps resolve global problems - Putin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. International partnership on volunteer projects helps attain common goals, find the most effective solutions to the people’s problems, both local and global, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the We Are Together social forum on Sunday, International Volunteer Day.

"The forum has gained a really international format, international significance. It has brough together volunteers from all around Russia and delegates from more than 40 world nations," he said.

The We Are Together prize has become international from this year, Putin recalled, adding that now it is awarded to volunteers from abroad and their projects too. "I am glad today to greet our guests from India, Slovenia, Mexico and other countries. Such partnership, cooperation will help attain common goals, find the best, most effective ways to resolve both local and global problems facing people," Putin stressed.

He president noted that the volunteer movement is becoming stronger and stronger with years. "I think it right that both you forum, which is traditionally timed to Volunteer Day, and the best volunteer project contest, which received more than 25,000 applications this year, is also called We Are Together now," he said.

"Volunteer activities are based on the ideas of creation, humanism, mutual assistance - everything that everyone understands. These are universal values that can erase artificial barriers, borders and even differences," he added.