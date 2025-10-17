Putin conveys Russia's stance on Tomahawks firmly to Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly stated Moscow’s stance regarding Washington's potential supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is necessary to ask our American counterparts. But the fact that the position of the Russian side was made very clear by President Putin should not be in doubt," Peskov said when asked if Thursday’s conversation had eliminated the threat of Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine.

During the call, Putin emphasized that sending Tomahawks would not alter the situation on the front lines, but would inflict serious harm on relations between Moscow and Washington, not to mention the prospects for a peaceful settlement.