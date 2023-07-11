US-led coalition violates Syrian airspace nine times in past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace nine times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Two pairs of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon combat aircraft, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, and one MC-12 plane violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area nine times during the day," he said.

According to Gurinov, nine violations of the deconfliction mechanism by the coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours, including over an area that was closed for flights due to the joint Russian-Syrian drills in northern Syria.

He also said that during the joint Russian-Syrian drills in a period from July 5 through 10 as many as the coalition’s drones violated deconfliction protocols in the closed airspace 55 times and dangerously approached Russian planes ten times. Apart from that, in his words, four cases were reported when the coalition’s drones used their fire guidance systems on Russian planes, automatically triggering their onboard defense systems to fire at false heat targets.