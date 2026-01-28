LUGANSK, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has concentrated the main forces of foreign mercenaries near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

On Tuesday, Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov reported that Russian servicemen are destroying surrounded Ukrainian troops on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

"According to the latest information I have received, the majority of the mercenaries in the Kharkov Region are located in the Kupyansk area. But if we are talking about the Izyum direction, there are far fewer mercenaries here. At least according to radio interceptions, they are present here, but in small numbers," Marochko said.

He noted that the Ukrainian command is trying to stabilize the front line in almost all areas of the special military operation zone and is increasing the number of counterattacks.

"There is a slight increase in activity on the western borders of the Lugansk People's Republic. The enemy is doing this to regain previously lost positions and, of course, to prevent our servicemen from advancing further," the military expert pointed out.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen were striking the Ukrainian armed forces near Rubtsov in the Kharkov Region, forcing Ukrainian troops out of their positions. According to him, this will allow Russian forces to push the enemy back to the town of Oskol and further to Izyum.