Polish court delays hearing on recusal of judge in Russian archeologist Butyagin case

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Warsaw District Court is currently postponing the scheduling of a hearing to disqualify a judge and appoint a new one in the case of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, his relatives announced on their Telegram channel.

Butyagin was detained by Polish security forces on December 4, 2025, while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans during his European lecture tour. A Warsaw court subsequently ordered his arrest, and Polish prosecutors received an extradition request from Ukraine. According to the Polish prosecutor's office, Butyagin faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison if extradited to Ukraine.

Butyagin's lawyer stated that decisions regarding the appointment of a new judge and the scheduling of a subsequent hearing have yet to be made. These decisions are expected before February 2. "The date for the hearing on the judge's recusal has not been set to this day: for reasons that remain unclear, the court is delaying its decision. Once the recusal matter is resolved, a new date for the extradition hearing will be set - either with the same judge or a different one," the lawyer explained.