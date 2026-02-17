Russia considers building multipolarity in World Ocean key objective — presidential aide

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The creation of a multipolar world order in the World Ocean is a key task of our time, and Moscow is actively working on it, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, said in an interview with the aif.ru news outlet.

"Currently, the key task is to build a multipolar world order in the World Ocean, and Russia and its like-minded partners are actively working on it," he said.

Patrushev said he regularly holds talks with foreign partners through the Maritime Board. "Russia’s proposals in the area of naval cooperation, commercial shipping, port infrastructure development, shipbuilding, marine science, technology and education are received more than positively," he noted.