Joint Putin-Trump photo from Alaska summit hung in White House

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. A photograph of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, made during their summit in Anchorage, Alaska, has been hung at the White House.

PBS White House correspondent Elizabeth Landers said the photo was hung in a vestibule area that connects the West Wing to the residence. The photo was hung above another one, depicting Trump and one of his granddaughters.

The photograph visually appears to be the same picture, which was brandished by Trump during a media conference on August 22, 2025. Back then, Trump said this photo was sent to him by Putin.

On August 15, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new chapter in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president spoke of the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.