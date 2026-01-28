Polish army not yet ready for hybrid military conflicts — newspaper

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The Polish armed forces are not currently ready for modern armed conflicts, as they have been preparing for combat operations using traditional methods, The Washington Post reported, citing Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski.

"We started to prepare ourselves for a more conventional kind of war," he told the newspaper. The defense official acknowledged that, under current conditions, "cheaper means, namely drones, can be very successful and make very important tactical gains on the front line, especially in comparison to very expensive, more conventional armaments."

At present, Poland has the third largest army in NATO after the US and Turkey, with approximately 215,000 troops.