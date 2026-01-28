US collects $600 billion in customs tariffs — Trump

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. The United States has received approximately $600 billion by levying customs tariffs, US President Donald Trump said.

"We've taken in $600 billion in tariffs," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "The tariffs have been indispensable towards success."

If the US Supreme Court will recognize these measures as illegal, the US administration will find a replacement for them, Trump added.

On April 2, 2025, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. The American leader later adjusted the tariff rates for a number of countries.

The case was launched after a group of business representatives filed a lawsuit against the US government, claiming the tariffs were illegal, harming their companies. On August 29, the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump lacked the authority to impose many of the tariffs he announced. On September 4, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.