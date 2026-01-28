Netanyahu vows to retaliate possible Iranian attack with unprecedented force

TEL AVIV, January 28. /TASS/. If attacked by Iran, Israel will retaliate with the force that Tehran has not seen before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference aired by local television.

"If Iran makes a serious mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with the force that Iran has never seen before," he said, claiming that in the summer of 2025, his country "has dealt a serious blow to Iran and its satellites."

"Now, the Iranian axis is trying to recover, but Israel will not let that happen," the Israeli premier added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.