First concrete on nuclear plant sites in Uzbekistan to be poured this year — Rosatom

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The work on the small plants site during nuclear power plant construction in Uzbekistan is planned this year, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

"I think we will pour the first concrete at the small plants unit much earlier than December. Our speed will depend on the customer because the ‘first concrete’ is not simply construction work. This is a regulated event implying receipt of certain licenses, permits, qualifications, including for local manufacturers. Nevertheless, our plans are to make it much earlier than December," Likhachev said.

The contract for construction of the first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan was signed on May 27, 2024. The small-capacity nuclear power plant will consist of six reactors of 55 MW each.