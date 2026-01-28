Iranian senior military official warns US of heavy losses if it attacks

DUBAI, January 28. /TASS/. Any military action against Iran would result in significant losses for the United States, said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination.

"We possess the capabilities to harm the enemy, and it clearly understands that any aggression will come at a heavy cost," Sayyari said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

According to him, the US is attempting to intimidate Iran by announcing the deployment of substantial military contingents to the Middle East, but the Iranian army is "fully prepared to defend the country’s territorial integrity, independence, and political system."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said large American forces were approaching the Islamic Republic and expressed hope that Tehran would agree to a deal.