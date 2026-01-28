NATO alarmed amid uncertainty over Greenland issue — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Panic has gripped NATO as there is no one to appeal to over US actions regarding Greenland, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"They continue to frighten people with the threat of Russia. But if there is any correlation, however twisted, in this case, I cannot fathom China’s connection to it all," the diplomat said on Sputnik radio. "Would China use a lasso to pull Greenland toward it, or change the laws of gravity to claim some rights to it?" she noted.

"Of course, we understand everything. We realize that this is an entirely fabricated story. But inside the alliance, people are panicking because they understand they are in a Zugzwang situation and have no one to complain to," the spokeswoman said. "They got used to it, and their entire national legislation was structured so that it is only possible to complain within NATO about those outside it. There has never been an option to complain within NATO about its own member states," Zakharova concluded.