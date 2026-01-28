MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. If the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is not renewed, Russia stands ready to respond to potential US efforts to shift the global nuclear balance, military analyst Boris Rozhin wrote in a column for TASS.

"If New START is fully exhausted, Moscow will have the means to counter Washington’s attempts to tilt the strategic nuclear superiority in its favor," the article states.

Rozhin recalled that it was not Russia but the United States that initiated the resumption of the nuclear arms race. The US has systematically dismantled treaties that previously limited this race in pursuit of military-technological dominance. He also highlighted the complicity of the US and NATO in turning a blind eye to Ukraine’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons as a significant factor destabilizing the treaty system.

Russia, for its part, remains committed to maintaining nuclear parity. The country will not overlook Washington’s efforts to undermine strategic balance and will continue to actively develop its nuclear triad. Rozhin emphasized that Russia possesses the technological capacity for this, underscored by the conflict in Ukraine, which has demonstrated the country’s advanced capabilities.

Moscow suspended its participation in New START after the US resumed modernizing its nuclear arsenal, citing alleged violations by Russia and China. Since the onset of the special military operation in Ukraine, both Washington and Moscow have focused on developing cutting-edge strike systems and upgrading existing arsenals. Nonetheless, Rozhin asserts that Russia holds a significant advantage due to its deployment of tested hypersonic missiles, the Oreshnik system, and sophisticated strategic strike platforms such as the Burevestnik and Poseidon.

Contrary to Western propaganda depicting Russia as a "paper tiger", the reality of Russia’s military-industrial complex is that it possesses the capacity to develop new, effective strategic deterrents that US and NATO forces are ill-equipped to counter, Rozhin concludes.

About the New START Treaty

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New START or the Prague Treaty, was signed on April 8, 2010, by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and US President Barack Obama in Prague. The treaty limits the number of strategic offensive weapons, although it does not specify their composition or structure. Originally set to last ten years, with provisions for extension and withdrawal, the treaty was extended for five years in early 2021, until February 2026.

On January 26, 2021, Russia and the US exchanged notes confirming the extension, and on February 3, they completed the internal procedures necessary for the extension. Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in September of the previous year that Russia was willing to adhere to the treaty’s quantitative limits for another year after its expiration in February, contingent upon similar actions by Washington.