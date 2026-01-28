Over 75 Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked communities in Russia's Belgorod Region with over 75 unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 30 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on Telegram.

"The settlement of Borisovka, the villages of Belenkoye, Beryozovka, Gruzskoye, Dubino, as well as the Nikolsky hamlet in the Borisovsky district were attacked by nine UAVs, four of which were shot down. In the village of Zozuli, a drone struck a car, injuring the driver, who has been hospitalized," the center said, adding that a private house and six cars were damaged.

The Ukrainian army launched seven drones on the Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Korochansky, and Chernyansky districts. No casualties or damage were reported. The Belgorodsky district was attacked by 10 UAVs, resulting in damage to an outbuilding. Ukraine also launched three munitions and 14 drones in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging a private residence.

The Grayvoronsky district was attacked by 30 munitions and 12 drones. Two employees were injured in a UAV explosion during repairs at an enterprise. After an FPV drone detonated near a private house, a seven-year-old girl suffered barotrauma. The windows of the house and a car were damaged, along with equipment at a commercial site and three other private houses.

The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by 24 UAVs, damaging an industrial facility and a private house. The Ukrainian army attacked the Yakovlevsky district with three drones, damaging a fence at an industrial site.