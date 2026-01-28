MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Blinded by hate, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski doesn’t have a grip on reality, Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

"’Drooling imbecile’ warmonger Sikorski gets many facts wrong as hate blinds him to reality," he wrote on X, commenting on a heated exchange between US billionaire Elon Musk and Sikorski.

Musk rejected criticism from the Polish top diplomat, who accused him of not preventing Russian forces from using the Starlink satellite communication system in the Ukrainian conflict. Sikorski challenged Musk on X, suggesting that the billionaire was "making money on war." In response, the entrepreneur called him a "drooling imbecile" and emphasized that Starlink is "the backbone" of Ukraine’s military communications.

The two had already clashed over Starlink in early March 2025. Musk emphasized on X that Ukraine's "entire front line" would collapse if he turned the system off. In response, Sikorski threatened to find another provider of similar services for Kiev. Musk then called him a "small man" and a puppet of investor George Soros. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later assured that Washington has no plans to shut down Starlink in Ukraine.