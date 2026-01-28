Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian troops struck launch sites of Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, a fuel depot and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 locations," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,125 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,125 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 145 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 180 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 100 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 390 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 270 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Proletarskoye and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Grafskoye, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Neskuchnoye and Krugloye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a multiple rocket launcher and a Western-made field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Rubtsy, Yatskovka and Korovy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Blagodatovka, Nechvolodovka, Novonikolayevka and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and four artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Vasyutinskoye, Krasnotorka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 100 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including one Western-made weapon and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, a special operations brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Belitskoye, Kutuzovka and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mezhevaya, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 390 personnel, five armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zaliznichnoye, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhevka, Zarnitsa, Rozovka, Komsomolskoye, Dolinka and Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Vasilkovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 20 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, four motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 175 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 175 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 175 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,406 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,364 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,652 multiple rocket launchers, 32,903 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,043 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.