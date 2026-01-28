DONETSK, January 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s counterintelligence service attempted to inject an agent into guerrilla troops during the so-called antiterrorism operation in Donbass in 2014, Sergey Mykhailov, a captured Ukrainian counterintelligence officer, told TASS.

According to him, he was supposed to be provided with all necessary documents for a mission in Crimea.

"I was supposed to find my former fellow agents with whom I served in the city of Feodosia in 1997-1999. I was also supposed to join guerrilla troops in the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS) or in the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic - TASS) through them, because they already were considered to be on the Russian side, according to the SBU (Ukraine’s Security Service - TASS)," the POW recounted.

After he realized that the mission was actually a "one-way ticket," he attempted to enroll in the Ukrainian army, Mykhailov continued. "They told me at the military commissariat that my portfolio had been blocked and that they could not call me up," the man added.

After that, Mykhailov volunteered for a private battalion called Donbass (designated a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) that was being established in Ukraine at the time.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that a Ukrainian counterintelligence agent had surrendered in the Zaporozhye Region.