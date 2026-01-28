Car with 10 Chinese tourists flips on Lake Baikal in Russia

IRKUTSK, January 28. /TASS/. Ten Chinese tourists were in a car that flipped on Lake Baikal in Russia’s Siberia, including one from Taiwan, law enforcement services told TASS.

Their condition is currently unclear. Earlier, a source told TASS that one of the tourists had died in the accident.

A criminal case has been opened on charges related to providing services that fail to meet safety standards, resulting in a death through negligence.

On January 28, a UAZ SUV was transporting tourists on the ice of the Maloye More (Small Sea) part of Lake Baikal near Olkhon Island close to the village of Malomorets. The driver drove into a crack in the ice, causing the car to overturn. Ten people were inside the vehicle. One of the tourists died at the scene, and two others were injured. The region’s prosecutor’s office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.