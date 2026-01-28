Russia signs deal with India for licensed production of SJ-100 aircraft

HYDERABAD, India, January 28. /TASS/. Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) and India's Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) have signed a joint deal regulating cooperation in the production of the Superjet 100 (SJ-100) aircraft in the country, a TASS correspondent reported.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Wings India international aviation exhibition.

UAC stated that the agreement will serve as the basis for further cooperation between the companies. Specifically, the document specifies that HAL will assist UAC in the certification and validation process for the Superjet type certificate in India. HAL will be granted a license to manufacture and sell the SJ-100, including components, parts, and spare parts necessary for the aircraft’s maintenance and repair.

UAC, in turn, will assist HAL in organizing and re-equipping its production facilities for SJ-100 production through consulting, design services, and the involvement of specialists.

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step toward concluding a general agreement, which will outline the roadmap, timeframe, financial indicators, and a detailed breakdown of the respective workloads of the parties," UAC noted.

UAC, with the support of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Russian Trade Mission in India, presented the import-substituting SJ-100 and the newest Il-114-300 turboprop at the Wings India air show. This event marks the world premiere of the two Russian-built aircraft.