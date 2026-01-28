Utilities catastrophe in Ukraine to last ages — former lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The emergency situation in Ukraine's utilities and energy supply sectors will last at least ten years, former lawmaker Vladimir Oleynik said.

"Those in Ukraine who know anything about utilities understand that this is not just a one-year catastrophe, but a ten-year one," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

The former lawmaker noted that the utilities crisis will intensify throughout Ukraine. "The current state of the utilities requires complete replacement; otherwise, houses will have to be demolished," he added.

Power outages lasting several hours are now commonplace in all of Ukraine’s regions. According to the authorities, Kiev is facing the most difficult situation. Energy supply issues began in Kiev and the Kiev Region in late 2025 due to severe damage to the energy infrastructure. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko urged the capital’s residents to evacuate due to electricity and heating issues, noting that half of the residences were without heat. Supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants then suspended operations.