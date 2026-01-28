Type certificate for Il-114-300 to be received soon — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Certification flights of the Il-114-300 were completed in full and the type certificate is planned to be obtained in the near time, Rostec corporation told TASS.

"Certification flights were completed in full scope. All the required documents were handed over to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency. The type certificate is planned to be received shortly. First supplies may take place as early as in this year," Rostec said.

The airplane made its first demo flight abroad in India, earlier reports said. The airliner took off from the Begumpet Airport, where the Wings India exhibition is being held, with passengers on board.

The Il-114-300 was more than one hour in the air. The plane flew to Chennai located 650 kw away from Hyderabad and back, and then landed.