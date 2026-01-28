Relations reset, territorial integrity: Putin meets with Syrian leader

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Leader Vladimir Putin said a lot of effort has been exerted to shore up Russian-Syrian relations since Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Moscow in October.

He also noted that Russia has always advocated the restoration of Syria’s territorial integrity and supports all efforts of its authorities in this direction.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

On relations with Syria

Much has been done to restore relations between Russia and Syria since the last visit of the country's president in October: "We have managed to give a start to cooperation in the economic sphere."

Relations between Russia and Syria haven't hit any rough patches since Damascus' independence during the World War II: "All these years, there have never been any dark pages at the interstate level. But now, in the new realities, thanks, among other things, and primarily to your efforts, relations between Syria and Russia are developing."

Russia and Syria have "planned good events" in industry, sports, medicine and construction.

Territorial integrity and assistance to Syria

Russia has always advocated the restoration of territorial integrity of Syria and supports all efforts of the Syrian authorities in this direction: "We have closely monitored your efforts to restore the territorial integrity of Syria. And I want to congratulate you on the fact that this process is gaining momentum. We have always advocated the restoration of Syria's territorial integrity, as you know. And we support all your efforts in this direction."

The integration of Transeuphrates is certainly an important step in this direction, and Russia hopes that that will contribute to the restoration of the territorial integrity of Syria as a whole: "We congratulate you on this."

The Russian construction industry is ready to help in the reconstruction of Syria: "We know that a lot will need to be rebuilt in Syria, and our entrepreneurs, including the construction sector, are ready for this joint work."