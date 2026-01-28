MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi will resume on February 1, calling them ‘"highly complex."

Peskov also noted that by refusing to purchase Russian gas, EU countries condemn themselves to dependence on the United States.

About talks on Ukraine

Trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi are scheduled to continue on February 1: "Negotiations are scheduled for February 1. This is tentative, but that’s the plan for now."

Members of the Russian delegation at the Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi regularly receive instructions from President Vladimir Putin: "They receive them regularly, of course."

The negotiations in Abu Dhabi are highly complex: "These negotiations address a very sensitive topic. These are very complex talks. It would be detrimental to the negotiations to discuss specific details publicly during the process."

Russia will not discuss any specific documents on the Ukrainian settlement: "We aren’t discussing any lists of documents. We believe that everything should be done discreetly behind closed doors, which is what is happening now."

About EU’s ban on Russian gas

The EU’s refusal to purchase Russian gas is their choice: "By rejecting the most competitive Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas — both integral to the global energy market — they are condemning themselves to reliance on a select few sources. Primarily, this means dependence on the United States.".