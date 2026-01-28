US reconnaissance drone flies over Persian Gulf near Iranian border

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drone, registered in the US, is flying over the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of and Oman near the Iranian border, a source in air traffic control circles told TASS.

"The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton long-range reconnaissance drone is flying over the waters of the Persian and Oman Gulfs in close proximity to Iranian airspace at an altitude of over 14 km," the source said. According to the source, air traffic control services have been recording its flight for several days, each time following the same trajectory - over neutral waters near the border.

The source noted that this aircraft is capable of providing real-time intelligence and surveillance over large areas of sea and land, as well as complementing the capabilities of anti-submarine aircraft such as the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a massive armada was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table. Trump said he hopes that "Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" The American leader recalled that last June, the US struck nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic, in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. Trump stated that "next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again."