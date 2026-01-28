Maduro's release possible; similar examples have already occurred — State Duma member

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The public committee established by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) to advocate for the release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife remains committed to its mission. Dmitry Novikov, Deputy Chairman of the CPRF Central Committee and First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, emphasized that history offers numerous examples of political figures being liberated under similar circumstances.

"We approach the fight for Nicolas Maduro's release with confidence in our cause, grounded in the tangible successes of past struggles," Novikov stated during a TASS press conference dedicated to the campaign. He highlighted that the committee currently comprises 27 members dedicated to this cause.

Referencing historical precedents, Novikov cited the defendants in the 1933 Leipzig Reichstag Fire Trials, including the prominent Bulgarian Communist, Georgy Dimitrov, as well as Nelson Mandela, a renowned human rights activist during South Africa’s apartheid era and its future president. These examples exemplify the potential for perseverance and principled action in the face of adversity.

"If you possess honor, conscience, and principles, you join the fight, demonstrating solidarity without calculating odds," Novikov asserted. "If there's a 99% chance of success, I will participate; if only 9%, I might hesitate. But true conviction demands that we stand firm regardless of probabilities. Our committee includes those who believe principles and conscience must always prevail, and that the fight for justice is imperative. History provides precedents and successes that inspire us."

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas, resulting in the detention of Maduro and his wife by US forces. On January 5, they appeared in federal court in the Southern District of New York, where they pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges. Meanwhile, Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro’s vice president, is acting head of state in Venezuela. Trump declared that the United States would assume temporary control of the country during this period.