Turkey may extradite to Russia all at-large defendants in Crocus City Hall attack case

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Turkey may extradite to Russia all the wanted suspects in the Crocus City Hall terror attack case, lawyer Igor Trunov told TASS.

The suspects left Russia before the attack on the Crocus City Hall and are hiding in Turkey. "Turkish law enforcement may extradite to Russia all the defendants in the terror attack case, including a brother of the terror attack perpetrator, Mukhammadsobir Faizov. Umedzhon Soliyev (put on Russia’s register of terrorists), who was responsible for arming the perpetrators and who is accused of crimes in Tajikistan, was also put on the wanted list," said Trunov, whose law firm represents the interests of 115 victims.

According to the lawyer, Faizov’s brother is hiding in Turkey, where he had lived before being put on the wanted list. According to investigators, he is a member of the banned terrorist organization Islamic State.

According to investigators’ findings, before the attack on the Crocus City Hall and coming to Moscow, Mukhammadsobir Faizov’s brother provided housing to the attack perpetrators Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Shamsidin Fariduni, who faced sexual assault charges in Tajikistan. "Tajikistan also wants nine other individuals from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan," Trunov said, "Weapons specialist Zubaidullo Ismoilov was sentenced in Tajikistan for calls for changing the constitutional order." Other names are not made public in the interests of the ongoing investigation, he added.

Investigators established that Soliev, Ismoilov, and Gadoyev brought firearms from Dagestan to Moscow and handed them over to one of the attack perpetrators.

The terror attack on Crocus City Hall was committed on March 22, 2024. According to the latest data, as many as 149 people died, 609 others received wounds and injuries, and one person went missing. The overall damage was estimated at around 6 billion rubles (nearly 76.5 million US dollars).

After the attack, four perpetrators, Mukhammadsobir Faizov (a brother of the terro attack’s mastermind), Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, and Shamsidin Fariduni, tried to flee to Ukraine but were detained in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Some of their accomplices were also ordered to leave Russia but were apprehended while trying to cross the border. It was found out that all those detained were affiliated to the Vilayat Khorasan organization (outlawed in Russia).