North Korea tests multiple rocket launchers produced at new defense enterprise

TOKYO, April 26. /TASS/. North Korea tested 240mm multiple-launch rocket systems, manufactured at its new defense enterprise, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The tests, aimed at evaluating the equipment’s key parameters, took place on April 25 and were attended by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

He said the systems feature advanced technologies and "will contribute to strategic changes in the process of strengthening the artillery forces."

In February, KCNA reported that the country’s National Defense Academy designed a new 240mm guided MLRS munition.

Last year, 600mm multiple rocket launchers entered service with the Korean People's Army. According to Pyongyang, they can be used, among other things, for firing tactical nuclear weapons.