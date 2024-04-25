European Parliament urges EU states to regard Russian presidential vote as illegitimate

PARIS, April 25. /TASS/. The European Parliament has adopted a resolution alleging that the recent presidential election in Russia was undemocratic.

The resolution passed in a 493-11 vote, with 18 abstentions, according to a webcast of the session.

According to the document, "there were no genuine alternative candidates" during the election. It also described voting in Russia’s new regions as "illegal."

Lawmakers urged "the member states of the European Union and the international community not to recognize the outcome of the Russian presidential election as legitimate."

The resolution called on the EU to limit relations with Moscow to "matters necessary for regional peace as well as humanitarian and human rights purposes."

Lawmakers called for the EU and its member states "to continue to actively support independent Russian civil society organizations, independent media outlets and human rights defenders." They urged "support to the Russian democratic opposition.".