US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. In providing aid to Ukraine, the US allows Kiev to continue hostilities that Washington directly profits from, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the latest US bill on allocating financial aid to Ukraine, he said: "Due to political strife inside Washington, they are looking for different modalities to continue providing aid to Ukraine." "In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, "no matter what anyone says, the Americans are not forgetting about themselves." "And any regime [aiding Ukraine] first of all allocates funds that remain in the US military-industrial complex, then is paid in the form of taxes to the US government and so on," Peskov pointed out.

According to him, "Ukraine now has to fight not only for it (the provided aid - TASS), benefiting the Americans, it has to fight to the last Ukrainian."

"It is also burdened with debt. A favorite colonial policy of the United States," the spokesman emphasized.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier that the bulk of the $61 billion in financial aid that could be allocated to Ukraine if a new standalone bill is passed would be spent to replenish the United States' own military reserves.

In addition, the bill presented in the US House of Representatives on the allocation of financial aid to Ukraine instructs US President Joe Biden to agree with Ukraine on the repayment of economic aid provided by Washington.