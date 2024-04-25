China vows decisive response to US move to deploy intermediate missiles in Asia-Pacific

BEIJING, April 25. /TASS/. China is set to respond with decisive measures to the US deployment of intermediate missiles in the Philippines, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian said at a news conference.

"We resolutely oppose the US move to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific. Our position has been clear and consistent. US steps are posing a major threat to security and stability of regional players and will inevitably prompt a decisive response from China," he warned.

In mid-April, the US Army Pacific said that the United States had for the first time deployed the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system capable of firing Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) and Tomahawk missiles in the northern Philippines. The deployment took place from Lewis McChord Air Force Base on April 7.

Earlier, the United States Army announced plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia to deter China. Under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) signed between the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, Washington could not deploy missile launchers, land-based ballistic missiles and cruise missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. However, in 2019, the US withdrew from the treaty.