Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV production workshop over past day

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshop of the Ukrainian army over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a P-18 panoramic view radar station, an UAV production workshop and a fuel storage facility of the Ukrainian army and struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 117 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops advance to better positions in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions and repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units took more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 30th and 57th mechanized and 77th airmobile brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by formations of the Ukrainians army’s 3rd assault brigade west of the settlement of Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 30 personnel, three motor vehicles, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th and 53rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry and 5th assault brigades near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Bogdanovka, Krasnoye and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops repel seven Ukrainian counterattacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops repelled seven Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Georgiyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 41st mechanized and 46th airmobile brigades were repelled," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army suffers 470 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 470 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 470 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and nine motor vehicles. In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two 155mm M777 howitzers and a 105mm M119 artillery gun of US manufacture, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops wiped out three field ammunition depots and two Nota electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian troops repulse seven Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and repulsed seven Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted damage by combined firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault and 47th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Semyonovka, Novgorodskoye and Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops also repulsed seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainians army’s 142nd infantry, 25th airborne, 23rd, 24th and 100th mechanized, 68th and 71st jaeger brigades near the settlements of Leninskoye, Ocheretino, Vodyanoye, Netailovo and Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it specified.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 350 personnel, two motor vehicles and three 122mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry reported.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Shevchenko and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops also repelled a counterattack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 106th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

Kiev loses 110 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 110 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 110 personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on four Ukrainians army brigades in the Kherson area where the enemy lost roughly 55 personnel and three US-made artillery guns over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 65th and 117th mechanized and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Vysshetarasovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Berislav and Olgovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two 155mm M777 howitzers and a 105mm M119 artillery gun of US manufacture and six motor vehicles, the ministry specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 299 Ukrainians UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 299 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), six smart bombs and nine rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 299 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS and of the Olkha multiple launch rocket systems and six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 592 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,932 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,827 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,271 multiple rocket launchers, 9,081 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,274 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.