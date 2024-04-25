Press review: US tries to strong-arm China and Zelensky's bid to bring men home

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Washington seeks to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing as top US diplomat Antony Blinken visits China; Kiev is trying to force men who fled Ukraine to return home and go to war; and the Israeli army stands ready for an operation in the city of Rafah. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: US seeking to drive wedge between Russia, China As part of his current visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and meet with members of the business community. He may also be received by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the US has openly said that it intends to air its grievances with Beijing, Vedomosti notes.

Blinken said at a briefing that China’s alleged support for Russia’s defense industry would be at the top of the agenda in Beijing. Washington has made no bones about the fact that it’s ready to take action against companies which the US believes are undermining European security. The US still continues to act from the position of a hegemon, while China wants to make it clear that the country is not anyone’s "whipping boy" and cannot be told what to do, Andrey Karneyev, head of the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics, pointed out. He is sure that apart from the Ukrainian conflict, the parties have a lot to discuss, including the Middle East, cybersecurity and business projects, which may still get political support. "Artillery preparations" for Blinken’s visit indicate that the US has decided to employ its entire arsenal to put pressure on China in order to show it has the firepower to influence the country, Alexey Maslov, director of Moscow State University’s Institute of Asian and African Studies, said. Still, Blinken’s chances here are slim as there is no punishment the US can unleash or incentive they can dangle to get the Chinese to turn away from Russia. It's simple logic, Alex Krainer, publicist and founder of Krainer Analytics, tells Izvestia, as Russia today remains the biggest military power on the Eurasian continent. Yang Cheng, executive president of the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, points out that China should not be expected to make any unilateral concessions. According to him, the upcoming US presidential election may cause volatility in relations between the two countries, and China will take retaliatory measures if necessary, Yang added. Media: Zelensky trying to lure men who fled country back home Ukrainian consulates have stopped serving men who don’t have military IDs. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people won’t be able to renew their expiring documents and will be cut off from their home country, Izvestia writes. A new mobilization law was adopted in Ukraine in mid-April. The legislation stipulates that men between the age of 18 and 60 will be able to receive consular services abroad only upon presenting a military ID. If they don’t have one, they will have to go back to Ukraine and visit an enlistment office, from where they are highly likely to be sent to the frontline. The mobilization law will take effect on May 18 and many people decided to use the remaining time to renew their documents while old rules are still in place. However, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of consular services from April 23 as part of preparations for the enactment of the new mobilization rules. Kiev expects that the new rules will bring hundreds of thousands of potential recruits back home. However, the majority of Ukrainian men who left the country did so to get out of sight of draft officers, so now they will probably more actively try to assimilate into other countries and cut ties with their homeland. Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political and Social Sciences at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, believes that the current situation will be an eye-opener for many Ukrainians. "Ukrainian refugees are seeing how their government really feels about them. They now realize that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s team considers them to be nothing more than a commodity to be used for their own ambitions. It’s quite possible that in the future, this mood will spread wider and wider not only abroad but inside the country as well, posing a serious problem for the Kiev authorities," the expert noted. It is already clear that the US move to provide another aid package to Ukraine was directly linked to the country’s tightening of mobilization rules, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine Department at the Institute of CIS Studies, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Putting restrictions on those who left the country will lead to a situation where the Ukrainian government essentially cuts legal ties with millions of the country’s citizens living abroad. Meanwhile, the extradition of refugees back to Kiev would be a strong political blow to the countries that provided shelter to them as it would mean a blatant violation of traditional democratic norms regarding people fleeing hostilities, Skorikov added. Izvestia: Israeli army ready for action in Rafah Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where over 1.5 mln people have taken shelter, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told Izvestia. The IDF General Staff has approved an assault plan, which, according to the Israeli authorities, will make it possible to bring kidnapped Israeli hostages back home and destroy the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel is currently expanding the humanitarian zone to evacuate civilians from the city. One thing that is clear is that any military operations will be directly coordinated with the US, Israel’s key ally.

