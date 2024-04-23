Gaza settlement crucial for Islamic world, Erdogan believes

ISTANBUL, April 23. /TASS/. The Islamic world needs to come together and find a solution to the Gaza crisis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his pool reporters on his return from Iraq, where he was on a visit on April 22; the Anadolu news agency quoted his remarks.

"Gaza is where the Islamic world needs to focus, engage in reasoning for a solution, and formulate realistic and effective policies," the president said. Erdogan added that Turkey will continue to discuss these issues with both representatives of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement and the leaders of countries. This is Turkey’s top priority and it will do everything it can toward this end, Erdogan went on to say.

In his opinion, it would be a mistake to view the Gaza issue solely from the perspective of October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict sharply escalated. "The massacres and Israeli mobilization for the destruction of Gaza should change the approach to the issue. Israel's occupation of Gaza opens the door for other occupations. We will try to involve the UN secretariat and take joint action. If the Islamic world does not come to its senses from the massacres reaching genocidal proportions, it may lose its reflexes completely. Therefore, we cannot remain silent, we must mobilize," the Turkish president stressed.