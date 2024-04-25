Swiss conference on Ukraine undermines European security — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, April 26. /TASS/. The conference to discuss peaceful settlement in Ukraine, organized by Switzerland on a request from the Ukrainian authorities, is in fact aimed at undermining European and regional security, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Maxim Buyakevich said.

"Sponsors of the Kiev regime are trying to involve maximum number of countries to participate in the conference planned in June in Switzerland with regard to the "10-point formula" supposedly authored by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky," he told a meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council.

He went on to say that any initiatives that do not take into account Russia’s legitimate security interests are pointless and detached from reality. They are de-facto "aimed at undermining regional and global security," Buyakevich continued.

In his words, neither the talks nor their outcome can change the existing political and territorial realities.

"We express our gratitude to our allies and partners in the world who understand where the idea of holding a Swiss conference really comes from, and who will refrain from participating in such gathering," the Russian diplomat added.

Swiss President Viola Amherd said after a meeting with Zelensky on January 15 that he asked Switzerland to organize a high-level peace conference. Berne responded positively to this request. In turn, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced at a press conference on April 10 that Russia would not take part in the conference. Meanwhile, he noted that "no peace process can take place without Russia, even if it’s absent from the first meeting." According to the RTS, the event will take place in the resort city of Burgenstock, central Switzerland, on June 15-16. However, Swiss officials have not formally announced any dates yet.