Foreign delegations show great interest in Russian defense products — security official

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Participants in the international security meeting in St. Petersburg took interest in the products manufactured by Russian defense enterprises, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told reporters after the forum.

"An exhibition of export products and information security technologies from leading Russian companies working in cyberspace was held for the first time for the participants in the meeting. Significant interest was shown in the products of Russian defense industry enterprises," he said.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues took place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. Delegations from 106 countries headed by Security Council Secretaries, national security advisers and counsellors, ministers and heads of special services came to Russia to take part in the event. International organizations were also present, they were represented by eight secretaries general and top management. The Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia participated in such a meeting for the first time.