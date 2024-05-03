Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian forces actively engage TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrowers in the Ukrainian operation, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The production of new weapons has been mastered, including TOS-2 heavy flamethrowers. They are intensively engaged in the zone of the special military operation," he said.

220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics. It is carried by all-terrain Ural wheeled truck and has a longer range of unguided projectiles. The aiming and fire are automatically controlled. The vehicle has a manipulator crane and does not need a transloader. TOS-2 has electronic protection against precision weapons.