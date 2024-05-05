Russian troops seize Ukrainian T-64 tank near Ugledar in DPR

DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup East seized a Ukrainian T-64 tank near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), fighter with the call sign Koleso told TASS on Sunday.

"We struck a Ukrainian T-64 tank. Initially, it hit a mine and came to a halt. Then we fired other guns at it and also an FPV [drone] hit it. The vehicle hit a mine and its track came off. Outwardly, the vehicle sustained minor damage and all the equipment inside is intact," the fighter said.

The Ukrainian crew had the time to leave the vehicle while the tank was evacuated and is currently under repairs. The tank will be recovered soon and sent to the frontline, the fighter said.