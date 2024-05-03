Military aid to Ukraine promises lucrative contracts for US industry — Orban

BUDAPEST, May 3. /TASS/. The US military aid package to Ukraine will actually become a lucrative contract for US industrial enterprises, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Kossuth Radio.

He opined that the recent decision of the US Congress, supported by President Joe Biden, to allocate 60 billion dollars to help Ukraine "is actually a huge military contract for American industry." "The US president has made it clear that the US economy would benefit from providing arms subsidies to Ukraine," Orban added.

In this regard, he pointed out that there are always forces that profit from wars. According to him, they include "financial speculators who always try to make some kind of profit from it," as well as non-governmental organizations, foundations and various people who "try to catch fish in troubled waters." "They are not many, but they are there and they are strong," the prime minister said.

"There are many reasons to think about why Brussels likes war so much," Orban said. In his opinion, "Central Europe has always lost wars, but Western Europe has always won," that is, emerged victorious from the conflict, even if at the cost of suffering.

"Our historical experience shows that you can only lose a war. The closer you are to the war zone, the higher the price you pay," the Hungarian prime minister said.